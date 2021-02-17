The Hit List to return to BBC One for fourth series in 2021

The Hit List will be back for a fourth series on BBC One later this year.

The addictive quiz where contestants must name as many hit songs and artists under intense pressure will be back for 2021.

In the new series, viewers can look forward shouting more answers at the telly and cheering along its contestants who are all competing to take home the coveted top prize.

Husband and wife hosting team Marvin and Rochelle Humes said today: “We are so pleased that a fourth series of The Hit List will be returning to BBC One. As hosts, it’s a show we love to present but we also love to play along ourselves!

"We are grateful for all of the positive feedback audiences give to the show and we hope that everyone enjoys watching it as much as we enjoy making it!”

The show's executive producer Karen Smith added: “We’re ‘Happier’ than Marshmello and Bastille to be back for series 4 and with even more celebrity episodes. It’s the perfect springboard into Saturday nights, play-along, sing-along and dance-along with one of the most tense end games on telly.”

Jo Wallace, Acting Controller Entertainment Commissioning at the BBC, commented: “I am so pleased to say that a fourth series of The Hit List will be returning to BBC One. With its high energy, fun nature and the ability to get the whole family involved, The Hit List has become a staple Saturday night show.”

The new series will have 12 episodes including more celebrity specials alongside the regular series.

Series 3 of The Hit List is currently available to view on BBC iPlayer with the remaining episodes of the series set to air in the Spring.

Apply for The Hit List series 4

Applications for the next series are open now with a casting call saying: "Can you tell your Bowie from your Beyoncé and your Queen from your Kings of Leon? If the answer is yes - apply now!"

Apply now to be in the next series online here.

Picture: BBC