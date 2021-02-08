The Split confirmed for third and final series on BBC One

BBC One's The Split will return for a third and final series, it's been announced.

Nicola Walker, Stephen Mangan, Annabel Scholey, Fiona Button, Deborah Findlay and Chukwudi Iwuji are all set to reprise their roles, with more casting to be confirmed.

A teaser for the third series shares: "Set in the fast-paced, complex world of London’s high-end divorce circuit, The Split is an authentic, multi-layered, witty examination of modern marriage and the legacy of divorce.

"Following the messy lives of the three Defoe sisters, Hannah (Nicola Walker), Nina (Annabel Scholey) and Rose (Fiona Button) and their formidable mother Ruth (Deborah Findlay), Abi Morgan is set to conclude proceedings with the most dramatic and heart-breaking series to date as we watch a divorce lawyer confronted with her own divorce.

"Fans were left devastated as Hannah and Nathan’s (Stephen Mangan) formerly rock-solid marriage finally fell apart as the depth of Hannah’s betrayal was revealed. Ten months on, the two professional divorce lawyers have been respectfully negotiating their separation and seemed to have reached an amicable agreement.

"As she and Nathan begin to divide up their twenty years together, Hannah faces what she is about to lose. However, a shocking revelation dramatically changes the stakes. And, as the battlelines are redrawn, their dream of achieving the “good divorce” is left in tatters.

"As Hannah and Nathan prepare to go head to head in the legal fight of their lives, will they find a path through the wreckage, or is The Split simply too deep to repair?"

Writer and creator Abi Morgan said today: “It’s great to be back writing for the Defoe Family, and to dive once more into to the complications of their lives and those of their clients.

"In the final series of this bittersweet trilogy, Hannah faces the heartbreak of her own divorce, and the fight to save her family and her marriage. Siblings clash, past mistakes are exposed and hearts are broken as Noble Hale Defoe notches up more billable hours in the divorce capital of the world.”

Nicola Walker added: “I can’t wait to be back in the Defoe Family, we are all looking forward to the journey Abi has planned for us. I don’t know if Hannah will cling to the wreckage or walk away, but I do know it’s going to be a fantastic ride.”

Series 3 of The Split will be directed by Dee Koppang O’Leary (Bridgerton, The Crown).

The Split's first two series are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

In the US, The Split, Series 3 will air on SundanceTV and be available to stream on AMC Networks’ streaming service Sundance Now, which also has the first two seasons available now to watch anytime.

Picture: BBC/Sister/SundanceTV/Ludovic Robert