Matt Richardson pays tribute to Caroline Flack ahead of Dancing On Ice debut

Matt Richardson has paid tribute to his friend and former co-host Caroline Flack.

The pair presented the Xtra Factor together and were just as close off screen, with Matt describing Caroline as "one of my best friends in the world."

Advertisements

Matt said that signing up for Dancing On Ice a year on from Caroline's tragic death was bittersweet.

"When I got the call to go onto the show this week, she would have been one of the first people that I'd have rung," Matt told The Sun newspaper. "So I had a real pang of sadness that this wasn't something I could talk to Caroline about and would have had, you know, a really good laugh about."

Matt added that Caroline would have been "amazingly supportive", going on to praise her friendship.

“She was phenomenal. She was more than just someone that helped me in my career. She helped me in everything," he shared candidly.

Matt will take to the ice live on ITV for the first time tonight after being called up as a last minute replacement.

The telly presenter had been in training as a reserve and didn't expect to be a part of the line up.

Advertisements

But he'll join the cast this weekend after Rufus Hound was forced to leave after testing positive for coronavirus.

Dancing On Ice judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean revealed that Matt has been in secret rehearsals since before Christmas.

Torvill shared with the Daily Mirror: "We haven't seen him. We did see him some times before Christmas because he was training at the same rink as we were.

"But we haven't seen him for several weeks now but hopefully he's getting better!"

Dean added: "We’re glad that we’ve got a full compliment of skaters again. So you’ll see everyone on the ice that’s going forward from this point."

Matt joins the line up with Capital radio DJ Sonny Jay, TV personality Rebekah Vardy, rapper & singer-songwriter Lady Leshurr and actress Faye Brookes.

Joining them are Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren Plant, Neighbours legend Jason Donovan, Gymnast Amy Tinkler and Olympian Colin Jackson.

Advertisements

Dancing On Ice continues Sunday night at 6PM on ITV.

Picture: ITV