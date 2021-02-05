Musicals: The Greatest Show comes to BBC One this Sunday and here's a first look at the musical spectacular.

Hosted by multi-award winning performer Sheridan Smith, Musicals: The Greatest Show puts the songs, the shows, and the stars, back on stage at the world famous London Palladium in this celebration of Musical Theatre.

Highlights include Amanda Holden and Sheridan Smith performing I Know Him So Well from Chess. The song, originally performed by Elaine Paige and Barbara Dickson, reached Number 1 in the UK Pop Charts in 1985 and remains the best-selling song by a female duo.

Another performance will come from Nicole Scherzinger, singing Never Enough from The Greatest Showman with her performance recorded in Los Angeles.

You can watch a first look at Nicole's performance in the video below..

Other performances on the one-night-special will include Gavin Spokes, from the West End production of Hamilton, singing You’ll Be Back; Michael Ball sining You Can’t Stop The Beat from Hairspray; Sheridan Smith performs Don’t Rain On My Parade from Funny Girl.

Plus there will be an exclusive first performance by Ivano Turco of Only You, Lonely You from Cinderella (which is due to open in London in 2021); the cast of SIX The Musical performing SIX; Ramin Karimloo sings The Music Of The Night from The Phantom Of The Opera.

The show culminates with Kerry Ellis singing Defying Gravity from Wicked, and Jac Yarrow performing Any Dream Will Do from Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat, alongside viewers who have submitted their own rendition.

Musicals: The Greatest Show airs on BBC One on Sunday, 7 February from 7:40PM. It'll be available to watch online via BBC iPlayer for a year after.

