Next series of Celebrity Catchphrase will be the biggest yet

Celebrity Catchphrase is set to return to ITV with a bumper new series.

Hosted again by Stephen Mulhern, the sixth series of the programme will feature 13 episodes - the biggest since its launch in 2013.

Filming is scheduled to take place from April and air as part of ITV and STV's autumn/winter 2021 schedule.

Gary Chippington, Creative Director of Entertainment at programme makers STV Studios, said: “It’s hard to believe we’re preparing to make our sixth series of Celebrity Catchphrase, and the fact that we’ve landed our biggest-ever commission six series down the line is testament to the enduring popularity of this much-loved show.

“We’re grateful for ITV’s continued commitment to the brand, and can’t wait to get back in the studio with Stephen to make 13 new episodes of fantastic family entertainment for our ever-loyal viewers.”

Gemma John-Lewis, Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, added: "Catchphrase is such a huge hit with our viewers and we are delighted that fans will be able to continue to say what they see with this brand-new series.”

The current series of Celebrity Catchphrase airs Saturday on ITV and STV with stars including Jools Holland, Naga Munchetty, Martin Kemp and Richard Ayoade.

The latest run featured the highest-rated episode of the programme ever, entertaining a peak audience of 6 million viewers on Saturday 9 January.

You can watch episodes online now via the ITV Hub.

