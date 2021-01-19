The BBC has revealed the ten most watched series on BBC iPlayer in 2020.

Normal People, Killing Eve, MasterChef, Strictly Come Dancing and The Split top the list with Normal People seeing over 63 million streams.

Advertisements

Overall 5.8 billion programmes streamed from in 2020, up 31% on 2019.

Dan McGolpin, controller of BBC iPlayer, said: “More people than ever are using BBC iPlayer and they are using it more often, with a staggering 5.8 billion streams in 2020. They are finding more boxsets to choose from, a growing Ultra HD offer and a brand-new kids experience for our youngest viewers.

"The BBC iPlayer experience will keep getting better whatever your age and wherever you’re based, and we are already seeing 2021 breaking new records with viewers flocking to The Serpent, A Perfect Planet, the FA Cup and many more.”

BBC iPlayer's most watched shows in 2020

(List does not include children’s programming, news, sport or continuing titles).

1. Normal People - 63,715,000 streams

2. Killing Eve - 39,655,000 streams

3. MasterChef - 22,206,000 streams

4. Strictly Come Dancing - 20,769,000 streams

Advertisements

5. The Split - 19,058,000 streams

6. Silent Witness - 17,252,000 streams

7. The Secrets She Keeps - 17,037,000 streams

8. Life - 16,131,000 streams

9. I May Destroy You - 16,127,000 streams

10. This Country - 15,788,000 streams

The return of Killing Eve saw BBC iPlayer’s biggest single episode in 2020, with 7.4 million streams for the Villanelle’s return.

Normal People’s first episode was the second most popular episode of the year, as audiences first met Connell and Marianne in their Sligo hometown, and there were strong performances for the recent Gavin and Stacey Christmas special, Hugh Laurie political thriller Roadkill, the terrifying first episode of Dracula and fact-based drama The Salisbury Poisonings.

Advertisements

Meanwhile the first full week of 2021 (4 January - 10 January) saw a record breaking 162 million streams with top programmes including The Serpent, A Perfect Planet, Traces and EastEnders.

Picture: BBC