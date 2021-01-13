Lightning start date and all about BBC Two's new game show with Zoe Lyons

Lightning is the new BBC Two game show hosted by Zoe Lyons - here's all you need to know.

Comedian Zoe Lyons presents the electrifyingly fast new quiz which offers contestants a £3,000 jackpot.

Six plucky contestants compete across six rounds testing their general knowledge, quick thinking and speedy reactions whilst our ruthless spotlight patrols the studio.

The contestants’ motivation in each round is simple: stay out of the light and you’ll be alright!

The BBC explain: "In each nerve-shredding round, contestants aim to pass the dreaded light from themselves onto a rival of their choice by correctly answering a question or completing a physical task.

"Only viewers at home can see the ticking clock and whoever gets caught in the light when time runs out at the end of the round is struck by lightning and eliminated from the game."

Each week of five shows starts with six contestants who, whenever they are knocked out, return to play again on the next episode.

The contestant who manages to make the endgame in a show plays for the chance to win up to £3,000.

Regardless of their success or failure, they leave to be replaced by a new player in the following episode.

Can anyone beat ‘lightning’ and win some cash?

Watch Lightning on TV and online

Lightning will start on TV on BBC Two on Monday, 25 January.

Episodes will air at 6:30PM, Monday to Fridays for five weeks.

You'll be able to watch episodes online via BBC iPlayer here.

