Four Lives is the new factual drama coming to BBC One - here's all you need to know.

The series tells the story of four victims of serial killer Stephen Port: Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth and Jack Taylor and their families and friends who worked tirelessly to find out what happened to them.

Jeff Pope and Neil McKay (The Moorside and Appropriate Adult) are behind the show, which will be directed by David Blair.

Four Lives cast

Stephen Merchant (Fighting With My Family, Extras, The Office) will play Stephen Port, and Sheridan Smith (The Moorside, Care, Mrs Biggs) will play Sarah Sak, the mother of Anthony Walgate.

Also joining the cast is Jaime Winstone (Five Daughters, Babs) as Donna Taylor, one of the sisters of Jack Taylor.

Further casting includes Rufus Jones (Stan & Ollie), Stephanie Hyam (Bodyguard), Leanne Best (Line Of Duty), Samuel Barnett (Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency) and Robert Emms (Chernobyl).

Four Lives release date

Four Lives, previously titled The Barking Murders, was filmed in 2019 and had been due for release in 2020.

Currently a start date is unconfirmed due to an ongoing inquest which has been adjourned due to the ongoing pandemic.

The show will only be able to air once the inquest is concluded with no date currently set.

When it does start on TV, Four Lives will air over three, hour-long episodes.

Stephen Merchant said: “This is a story that can’t be ignored - how four young lives were lost and their families’ brave attempt to uncover what happened. This factual drama will shed light on their story, so it’s a privilege to be a part of telling it with the brilliant combination of Jeff Pope, Neil McKay and the BBC.”

Sheridan Smith added: “I love playing real life characters - especially an inspirational woman like Sarah Sak - but with it comes responsibility.

"Along with the other families, Sarah went through so much heartache and it would have been easy for her to just accept what she was being told by the police, but something inside made her keep fighting for her son.”

Picture: BBC