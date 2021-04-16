8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown is back on Channel 4 - who's on tonight's show?

Jimmy Carr will be back as host with an episode full of comic conundrums, surprises and laughs aplenty.

As ever, he'll be joined by Rachel Riley and Susie Dent together with a line up of celebrity guests.

Who's on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown tonight?

Tonight's episode (Friday, 16 April) sees Katherine Ryan and Joe Lycett face off against Sean Lock and Johnny Vegas.

Meanwhile, Christopher Bliss joins Susie in Dictionary Corner.

The episode airs at 10PM on Channel 4.

The episode is a repeat which previously aired in January 2021.

Watch 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown online

You can watch up on all the latest episodes online as well as catch up on past series on Channel 4's All 4 catchup service HERE.

8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown is fronted by Jimmy Carr with regular team captains Sean Lock and Jon Richardson.

They take over Channel 4's the classic letters and numbers quiz which usually airs in the early afternoon, currently helmed by Nick Hewer.

In each episode they'll be joined by Countdown’s resident lexicographer Susie Dent who is in control of Dictionary Corner with a special guest each week. Joining Susie is mathematician Rachel Riley, Queen of the Numbers.

8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown first launched as a one-off mash up in 2012 for a special night of programmes on Channel 4. After proving a hit with viewers, there have been more than 20 series and over 100 episodes of 8 Out Of 10 Cats.

Regular guests in the series over the years have included David Mitchell, Jack Whitehall, Johnny Vegas, Vic Reeves, Bob Mortimer, Reginald D. Hunter, Aisling Bea, David Baddiel and Alex Horne & the Horne Section.