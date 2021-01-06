8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown 2021 episodes and how to watch online

8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown is back for 2021 with new episodes - when does it start and who's taking part?

Jimmy Carr will be back as host with an episode full of comic conundrums, surprises and laughs aplenty.

The latest series starts on Thursday, 14 January at 9PM on Channel 4.

8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown 2021 episodes and guests

In Episode 1 (January 14), Katherine Ryan and Joe Lycett face off against Sean Lock and Johnny Vegas. Christopher Bliss joins Susie in Dictionary Corner.

In Episode 2 (January 21), Sean Lock and Paul Foot take on Jon Richardson and Angela Barnes. John Cooper Clarke joins Susie in Dictionary Corner.

Details on further episodes are to be confirmed.

Watch 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown online

You can watch up on all the new episodes online as well as catch up on past series on Channel 4's All 4 catchup service HERE.

8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown is fronted by Jimmy Carr with regular team captains Sean Lock and Jon Richardson.

They take over Channel 4's the classic letters and numbers quiz which usually airs in the early afternoon, currently helmed by Nick Hewer.

In each episode they'll be joined by Countdown’s resident lexicographer Susie Dent who is in control of Dictionary Corner with a special guest each week. Joining Susie is mathematician Rachel Riley, Queen of the Numbers.

8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown first launched as a one-off mash up in 2012 for a special night of programmes on Channel 4. After proving a hit with viewers, there have been more than 20 series and over 100 episodes of 8 Out Of 10 Cats.

Regular guests in the series over the years have included David Mitchell, Jack Whitehall, Johnny Vegas, Vic Reeves, Bob Mortimer, Reginald D. Hunter, Aisling Bea, David Baddiel and Alex Horne & the Horne Section.