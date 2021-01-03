A Teacher cast and how to watch BBC Two series online

A Teacher is the new US drama coming to BBC Two - here's all you need to know.

A Teacher is created by Hannah Fidell based on her 2013 film of the same name.

Advertisements

After originally airing in the US in 2020, the miniseries is coming to UK TV on BBC Two.

Watch on TV and online

A Teacher starts at 10PM on Sunday, 3 January on BBC Two. Episode 2 will follow immediately at 10:25PM.

Two episodes will continue to air nightly on BBC Two through the week until Thursday, 7 January. The series has 10 episodes in total.

As well as watching on TV, you can watch the series online via the BBC iPlayer here. In the US, the show is available on Hulu.

Advertisements

A Teacher cast

Kate Mara and Nick Robinson lead the cast as teacher Claire Wilson and high school senior Eric Walker respectively.

They're joined by Ashley Zukerman as Matt Mitchell, Claire's husband; Shane Harper as Logan Davis, Eric's best friend; Marielle Scott as Kathryn Sanders, another teach at the school; Dylan Schmid as Josh Smith, another of Eric's pals; Adam David Thompson as Nate Wilson, Claire's older brother and Jana Peck as Victoria Davis, Logan's mother

Also on the cast are Rya Kihlstedt (Sandy Walker), M. C. Gainey (Wyatt Wilson), Camila Perez (Alison Miller), Cameron Moulène (Cody), Ciara Bravo (Mary Smith), Charlie Zeltzer (Phil Walker), Devon Bostick (Ryan), Grace Gummer (Chloe) and Michael Angarano (Tinder Date).

In the first episode of the series, English teacher Claire Wilson arrives for her first term at Westerbrook High quietly but full of enthusiasm.

Dissatisfied in her marriage and seemingly unable to discuss it with husband Matt, she finds herself attracted to Eric Walker, one of her students, and considers an inappropriate relationship that could have crushing consequences for them both.

Picture: BBC