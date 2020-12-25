Back series 2 release date and first trailer as Channel 4 show returns

David Mitchell and Robert Webb return to Channel 4 with Back series 2 - here's all you need to know.

The series follows Stephen (Mitchell) as he tries to follow in his recently deceased father’s footsteps and take over the family business, but his plans are foiled by the unexpected return of his estranged foster brother, Andrew (Webb).

The first series aired in 2017 and now series 2 is finally on its way!

Back series 2 release date

Series 2 of Back will air in January 2021, Channel 4 has confirmed with an exact start date to be confirmed.

David Mitchell said: “I’m so pleased Channel 4 have given their backing to bringing Back back for a second series. I look back on Back series one with tremendous pride and can’t wait to be back working with the whole Back pack when we’re all back together making Back.”

Robert Webb added: “We’re all delighted that Back is where it belongs: back.”

For now you can watch Series 1 in full on All 4 here.

Back cast

Meet the cast and characters of Back below...

Stephen - DAVID MITCHELL - Stephen is ready to take over the pub after the death of his dad Laurie.

Andrew - ROBERT WEBB - The time Andrew was fostered with Stephen’s family, 30 years ago, was the best five months of his life.

Cass - LOUISE BREALEY - Stephen's sister, Cass is creative, original, bold and adventurous.

Geoff - GEOFF MCGIVERN - Uncle to Stephen and Cass, Geoff is their late dad Laurie's younger brother.

Ellen - PENNY DOWNIE - Mum to Stephen and Cass. She felt a bit trapped and stifled by Laurie.

Further cast includes Olivia Poulet, Jessica Gunning, John MacMillan, Matthew Holness and Oliver Maltman.

Back airs in 2021 on Channel 4.