Tipping Point: Lucky Stars is back on TV tonight (24 December) - here's who's on the line up this evening.

Ben Shephard hosts the celebrity spin-off of the hit tea-time game show.

Advertisements

In each episode, a line up of famous faces face the iconic Tipping Point machine, filled with counters worth thousands of pounds in a game of knowledge, skill and tactics, for the chance of winning up to £20,000 for charity.

Who's on Celebrity Tipping Point tonight?

In tonight's episode (24 December), the celebrities taking part are broadcaster Clare Balding, actor and presenter Joe Swash and actress Sherrie Hewson.

They'll take turns answering questions to win turns on the until one player is left standing to play for a £20,000 jackpot for their charity.

The episode airs on Thursday, 24 December at 4:40PM.

As well as watching on TV you can watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

Apply to take part on Tipping Point

You don't need to be a celebrity to take part in Tipping Point with the main show airing weekdays on ITV.

Applications for the next series are currently open online here

Advertisements

ITV say: "Tipping Point is returning for a 11th series and we are on the lookout for contestants. We are searching for outgoing people who want the chance to win thousands of pounds by using a combination of skill and judgement to master the machine."

Picture: ITV