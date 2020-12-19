The Chase Celebrity Specials are back on TV tonight (19 December) - here's who's on the line up.

Hosted by Bradley Walsh, the Celebrity spin-off of hit day-time game show welcomes four celebrity contestants each episode.

The group must answer general knowledge questions and play their tactics right in order to get themselves into the Final Chase, where they could win a cash pot worth thousands of pounds for charity.

Who's on The Chase Celebrity special tonight?

Tonight's episode (Saturday, 19 December) sees Bradley Walsh present a festive episode in which celebrity contestants presenter Kate Thornton, reality star James Argent, comedian Lucy Porter and presenter Nik Speakman.

As ever, they must work together and play strategically to answer general knowledge questions against the clock and race down the game board to the exit without being caught.

The episode is a repeat of 2019's Christmas special which originally aired on 25 December 2019.

Meanwhile the chasers taking part in the current Celebrity Chase specials are Anne Hegerty, Mark Labbett, Jenny Ryan, Paul Sinha and Shaun Wallace. The episodes were filmed before the introduction of new chaser Darragh Ennis.

The Chase Celebrity special currently airs weekly on Saturday nights.

The next episode airs Saturday November 7 at 7:45PM on ITV.

As well as watching on TV you can watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

Apply to be on The Chase

You don't need to be a celebrity to take part in The Chase! If you want to take part in the show yourself, applications for The Chase are currently open.

If you are 18 or over, you can apply to be on The Chase via the ITV.com website here.

ITV ask: "How will you fare against our famous five, can you beat them and go home with an equal share of the money or will the Chasers reign supreme?"

