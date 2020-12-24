Celebrity Catchphrase is back on TV tonight (24 December) - here's who's on the line up this evening.

Host Stephen Mulhern will again joined by animated sidekick Mr Chips as he invites players to ‘say what they see’.

Advertisements

On Celebrity Catchphrase, a trio of famous faces compete to win donations of up to £50,000 for their chosen charity by guessing a catchphrase through a series of animated clues.

Who's on Celebrity Catchphrase tonight?

In tonight's (24 December) episode, Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo, actress Helen George and former football manager Harry Redknapp take part.

As always, the celebs line up to 'say what they see' as they try to guess the familiar phrases depicted by festive-themed animated clues and win thousands of pounds for their chosen charities.

The festive themed episode airs on Thursday 24 December, at 5:45PM on ITV.

As well as watching on TV you can watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

Apply to be on Catchphrase

You don't need to be famous to play Catchphrase with a 'regular' series inviting anyone (over the age of 18) to apply if they want to have a go.

Unfortunately at the time of writing, Catchphrase applications are currently paused with filming for the latest series already underway.

Advertisements

However you can check the official ITV website here for updates when applications for the next series reopens.

Picture: ITV.

More on: Catchphrase ITV TV