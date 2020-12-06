Katherine Jenkins Christmas Spectacular concert to air on ITV

Katherine Jenkins' Christmas Spectacular From The Royal Albert Hall concert will air on ITV this festive period.

Classical music superstar Katherine Jenkins OBE presents a magical and unique Christmas musical from the iconic Royal Albert Hall, bringing joy and festive celebrations to audiences around the world this holiday season.

The special show will broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve - Thursday, 24 December - between 2:15PM and 4:10PM on ITV.

With unprecedented and exclusive access to the historic venue, the Welsh singing sensation performs seasonal favourites and carols with full nostalgic Hollywood musical glamour.

Katherine is joined by friends beloved actors Vanessa Redgrave and Bill Nighy, operatic icon Sir Bryn Terfyl, Italian tenor Alberto Urso, American Broadway star Marisha Wallace, English National Ballet lead principal Erina Takahashi, the Royal Air Force Regiment Band and many more to share an unforgettable and enchanting experience this Christmas.

