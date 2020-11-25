BBC Two to air Bridget Jones documentary this Christmas

The BBC has announced a special Bridget Jones documentary as part of its upcoming Christmas schedule.

Provisionally titled Being Bridget, the one-hour episode will air on BBC Two this festive period.

Advertisements

In 2020, it will be 25 years since Bridget Jones made her first appearance - in a newspaper column detailing her rocky relationships with men, booze, fags… and knicker elastic. One of the defining figures of the 1990s, Helen Fielding’s comic creation was an instant cultural phenomenon.

Now, a quarter of a century later, BBC Two celebrates Bridget Jones and the legacy of Helen Fielding’s character.

In the age of Fleabag and #MeToo, the film explores how Bridget’s story reflects changing attitudes to women - and the way their stories are told. Being Bridget will feature interviews with Helen Fielding and the friends who inspired the original characters along with rarely seen archive and celebrity fans playing tribute.