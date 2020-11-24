The Goes Wrong Show Christmas special confirmed for BBC One

The Goes Wrong Show will be back this Christmas with a Nativity special.

The Goes Wrong Show is a comedy series from the makers of The Play That Goes Wrong.

Each episode follows the Cornley Drama Society as they (attempt to) perform a number of half-hour playlets, ranging from horror to period romance, via legal drama and wartime thriller.

For their upcoming 2020 Christmas special, The Goes Wrong Show team present their take on the classic Nativity story, generously funded by a corporate sponsor after the BBC's refusal to pay for any more of the Cornley Dramatic Society’s work.

As ever, all soon descends into chaos; an ingenious pop-up book set proves a physical danger to both cast and crew, the Angel Gabriel develops a firework obsession, the actors inside a donkey have a terrible falling out resulting in unnecessary nudity and there is much more fire than anyone anticipated. Oh, and the baby Jesus is eaten by a sheep. In between, the greatest story ever told is told.

The one-off special was written by and stars the original founding Mischief Theatre members; Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields alongside Nancy Zamit, Charlie Russell, Bryony Corrigan, Greg Tannahill, Dave Hearn and Chris Leask.

An air date for the Christmas special is to be confirmed.

A second six-part series of The Goes Wrong Show was previously confirmed by the BBC.

For now you can watch the full first series online via BBC iPlayer.

Pictured: Sandra/Mary (Charlie Russell), Max/Joseph (Dave Hearn), Vanessa/Wise Man (Bryony Corrigan), Annie/Wise Man (Nancy Zamit) and Dennis/Wise Man (Jonathan Sayer). Image credit: BBC / Mischief Screen Limited / Gary Moyes