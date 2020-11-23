John Barrowman will return to Doctor Who as Captain Jack Harkness for the upcoming Christmas special.

The cheeky Captain left viewers reeling in the series 12 episode, Fugitive of the Judoon, when he made a brief surprise appearance with a stark warning for Yaz, Ryan and Graham to pass on to the Doctor before disappearing.

The BBC ease of the upcoming special titled Revolution of the Daleks: "Captain Jack will be on hand to help ‘the fam’ as they discover a disturbing plan forming involving one of the Doctor’s most feared and dangerous enemies, the Daleks. With the Thirteenth Doctor locked away in a space prison, will Captain Jack be able to help save planet Earth?"

John Barrowman MBE said: “Putting on Jack’s coat and setting foot back on the set of Doctor Who was just like going back home.

"It’s always thrilling to play Captain Jack. He’s a character very close to my heart who changed my life, and to know the fans love him as much as I do makes his return even sweeter. I hope everyone enjoys Jack’s Heroic adventure with Thirteen.”

Chris Chibnall, Executive Producer, added: “A Doctor Who Festive Special means treats galore, and there’s no bigger treat than the return of John Barrowman to Doctor Who, for an epic and emotional feature-length episode. If anyone can blast away the sheer rubbishness of 2020, it’s Captain Jack. Daleks beware!”

Revolution of the Daleks will air over the festive period on BBC with an air date to be revealed.

Beyond the special, it was recently revealed Doctor Who's next series had finally started filming after being delayed due to the pandemic.

As a result of the delay, there will be fewer episodes in the series which is expected to start in date 2021.

Showrunner Chris Chibnall explained: “In this strangest of years, the Doctor Who production team have worked wonders to get the show back into production.

“Given the complexity of making Doctor Who, and with new and rigorous Covid working protocols, it’s going to take us a little longer to film each episode, meaning we expect to end up with eight episodes, rather than the usual eleven."

For now, you can get series 12 of Doctor Who on DVD or Blu-Ray here or stream via BBC iPlayer here.

Pictures: BBC