Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford could be offered their own BBC One show, it's been claimed.

It follows the pair reportedly being dropped from their regular Friday hosting gig on ITV's This Morning.

It was claimed recently that Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary will take over from the husband and wife presenting duo.

The Sun now reports that the BBC are hoping "to snap up" the couple for their own show.

A source shared: "Eamonn and Ruth have a huge fanbase and are very experienced.

"They can easily carry any number of shows, so producers at the Beeb are considering handing them a format to front.”

Eamonn and Ruth have been weekly hosts on This Morning for over a decade.

The Daily Mirror reported that Eamonn and Ruth will still be a part of the show, fronting episodes over the summer when regular hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby take their break.

Alison and Dermot recently guest hosted the show over the summer and proved a hit with viewers.

ITV has yet to confirm any changes.

In an interview with Ireland AM, Dermot recently said of the speculation: "It is always tricky when there are colleagues and friends involved.

“There’s nothing confirmed yet, but you know, we enjoyed doing the summer, so we’d like to do more.

"But at the same time, you don’t want to tread on anyone’s toes or treat anyone badly, so you’re always sort of caught between a rock and a hard place on that sort of stuff.”

This Morning has been airing on ITV since 1988, with almost 7,000 episodes to date.

You can currently watch from 10AM Monday to Fridays with episodes available to watch online and on catch up via ITV Hub.

Picture: ITV