Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford will reportedly be replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary on ITV's This Morning.

Husband and wife presenting duo Eamonn and Ruth have been weekly hosts on the show for over a decade.

Advertisements

They regularly front the series on Fridays but that role will now be taken over by Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary, it's been reported.

The Daily Mirror claim that Eamonn and Ruth will still be a part of the show, fronting episodes over the summer when regular hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby take their break.

A source alleged to the newspaper: “It's time for a change and they [Alison and Dermot] are perfect.

“Eamonn is pretty furious and everyone feels for him and Ruth, they are well liked on the team, but sometimes tough decisions have to be made.”

Alison and Dermot recently guest hosted the show over the summer and proved a hit with viewers.

Advertisements

Meanwhile, Big Brother star turned TV presenter Alison is also said to have her own chat show in the works.

She has reportedly already filmed a pilot for ITV, titled Happy Hour.

"There’s exciting things coming up," Alison teased of the series earlier this year.

Alison is also set to be a part of new BBC One game show I Can See Your Voice alongside Jimmy Carr and Amanda Holden.

This Morning has been airing on ITV since 1988, with almost 7,000 episodes to date.

You can currently watch from 10AM Monday to Fridays with episodes available to watch online and on catch up via ITV Hub.

Picture: ITV