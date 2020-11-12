Lingo: All about ITV's new game show with Adil Ray

Adil Ray is to front new ITV game show series Lingo.

The show sees contestant pairs compete across a series of rounds, for the chance to win a cash prize.

ITV explain: "Three teams are pitted against each other in a battle to find words. With each round the stakes become higher and the prize money escalates.

"Tactics are paramount - if a team cannot find a word there are opportunities for their opponents to swoop in and claim the word and the money.

"Only one pair makes it to the End Game, where they can double their prize pot - however, if words fail them, they could lose everything and leave empty handed."

Actor, comedian and TV presenter, Adil Ray will host the show.

ITV have scheduled Lingo as part of their upcoming 2020/21 winter line up with an exact start date to be confirmed.

Adil said: “I feel like I have just won the star prize on a game show!

"I am so excited to be working with ITV and Wildcard and to be hosting such a brilliant game. When I told my Aunty about it she wanted to come on as a contestant, as long as it was in Punjabi.

"She won't be coming on. But you could be, and I promise Lingo will be lots of fun. You have my word.”