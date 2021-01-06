Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? returns to ITV this January with a brand new series.

Fresh from the recent Celebrity specials over Christmas, a series of six new episodes are on their way.

Jeremy Clarkson hosts this brand new run which sees members of the public hoping to get a chance to win a life-changing £1,000,000.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? start date

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? starts on Sunday, 17 January at 8PM on ITV.

Episodes will air weekly on Sunday nights on TV and online via ITV Hub.

Once more contestants have the opportunity to answer 15 questions on their way to winning the £1,000,000 prize, helped along the way by four lifelines.

With no audience present, the lifelines will be 50:50, Ask The Host and contestants will have two Phone a Friend lifelines.

The global hit game show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? returned to ITV in May 2018 to celebrate the 20th anniversary, launching with 6.1 million viewers.

In 2020, the series crowned its first millionaire in 14 years.

Donald Fear answered all 15 questions correctly with three lifelines still intact, making him arguably the most successful contestant in the series’ history.

Meanwhile the recent Celebrity specials featured Piers Morgan and Jordan Banjo trying to answer 15 questions and become the first ever celebrity to win the £1,000,000 prize for charity.

In the second celebrity special Prue Leith, Kym Marsh and Ronni Ancona took a seat in the famous chair and put their knowledge to the test in front of the nation.

You can catch up now on the episodes via the ITV Hub here.

Picture: ITV/Stellify Media