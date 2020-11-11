E4 is to air a teenage spin-off of First Dates in 2021.

Provisionally title First Dates: Teens, the show will feature young singletons who are all looking to delve into the sometimes-choppy waters of dating and love by going on their first, first dates.

Advertisements

This six-part series will see the brand-spanking new First Dates restaurant in Manchester open its doors to teens aged 16-19, who’ll experience the thrill of a real-life, face to face blind date.

E4 tease: "While our teens may not be ready to settle down with their soulmate just yet, First Dates: Teens (WT) gives these young romantics the chance to put their phones in their pocket, escape from the pressures of social media and talk face-to-face with a potential match.

"They’ll be able to put their flirting to the test, but most importantly, take a journey of self-discovery. Through their own experiences and viewpoints, the teens will explore who they are, who they want to be, and what it takes to make the perfect connection with another person."

Just like in the main show, Fred, Merlin, Cici, Grant will be on hand - joined by some new faces - to guide the teens through their journey step by step, helping to build their confidence and create a memorable first dating experience.

Advertisements

Fred Sirieix said: “We’re very excited to be opening the doors of our brand-new restaurant in Manchester to a clientele we've not served before – Teens!

"We’ll be creating a warm and welcoming space for them to meet new people and hopefully make a connection.

"Most importantly, we will be looking after them like our own and will provide a space where they can just be themselves without any distractions from the outside world, or their phones!

"It’s going to be so much fun and I can’t wait to get started!”

The series will be filmed following strict safety protocols and the most up to date government guidelines.

Advertisements

Karl Warner, Controller of E4 said: “We’re thrilled to have First Dates: Teens (W/T) on E4. We want to showcase the full range and diversity of teenagers in the UK today, the way they feel about dating, and what they make of the world around them – Covid, Brexit, Nicki Minaj. It’s entertainment with depth, and a great example of the surprising, funny and heartfelt TV we love at E4.”

First Dates: Teens will air on E4 in 2021.