Industry is the new drama from BBC Two - from the cast to number of episodes, here's all you need to know.

The series follows a group of young graduates competing for a limited set of permanent positions at a top investment bank in London - but the boundaries between colleague, friend, lover, and enemy soon blur as they immerse themselves in a company culture defined as much by sex, drugs, and ego as it is by deals and dividends.

Advertisements

As members of the group rise and fall, they must decide whether life is about more than the bottom line.

Industry cast

The cast is led by Myha'la Herrold (The Tattooed Heart) as Harper Stern, Marisa Abela (Cobra) as Yasmin Kara-Hanani, Harry Lawtey (Marcella) as Robert Spearing, David Jonsson (Deep State) Fray as Gus Sackey and Nabhaan Rizwan (Informer) as Hari Dhar.

They're joined by Freya Mavor (The ABC Murders) as Daria Greenock, Will Tudor (Game of Thrones) as Theo Tuck, Conor Macneill (Death and Nightingales) as Kenny Kilbane and Ken Leung (Marvel’s Inhumans) as Eric Tao

Further casting includes Priyanga Burford as Sara Dhadwal, Ben Lloyd-Hughes as Greg Grayson, Derek Riddell as Clement Cowan and Mark Dexter as Hilary Wyndham.

Watch Industry on TV and online

Industry starts on BBC Two on Tuesday, 10 November at 9:15PM.

Episodes will continue weekly on Tuesdays at 9:15PM. The series has eight episodes.

Advertisements

As well as watching on TV, episodes will be available to watch online and catch up via the BBC iPlayer here.

Industry episodes and spoilers

Episode 1

Welcome to Pierpoint, London’s most pre-eminent financial institution. Five recent university graduates - Harper Stern, Yasmin Kara-Hanani, Robert Spearing, Gus Sackey and Hari Dhar - all aim to make their mark on the world by proving their worth and becoming permanent hires at the bank. But for one of them, it all proves to be too much as a shock death rocks the firm.

Episode 2

Pierpoint tries to move on in the wake of Hari’s tragic death. Yasmin’s relationship with her boyfriend Seb hits rock bottom due to his sudden loss of libido, but an increased dose of flirtation from Robert soon distracts her.

Harper is desperate to get out of her temporary Pierpoint accommodation and away from the ghost of Hari. After several disastrous flat viewings, she is offered a helping hand from a surprising source. Robert’s fascination with Yasmin reaches new heights as they initiate a surprising game of cat and mouse.

Episode 3

Friendships are tested as the grads set about making themselves indispensable. The CPS desk is rocked by news Felim has decided to step away from the market for 'personal reasons'. Eric bangs the drum, asking for new ideas to plug the gap.

Harper has an interesting take on the housing market that piques Eric’s interest, but she struggles to find time to work up the idea when she is accosted by Daria.

Aubrey Lewis, one of Daria’s most prized clients, is coming in for a meeting that Harper can sit in on, but Daria needs some boring data entry done first. Not wanting to let either of them down, Harper burns the midnight oil, but her actions have dire consequences, felt by the entire floor.

Advertisements

Details on further episodes are to be confirmed.

Industry airs Tuesdays on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.