Family Fortunes returns this Sunday night on ITV with a Celebrity special.

ITV brought back the hit game show earlier this year with a new series, hosted by Gino D’Acampo.

In each episode, two families will go head to head as they try to name the post popular answer to survey-based questions posed to 100 people, with a chance to win a £30,000 jackpot prize.

The new Family Fortunes keeps the classic features of the original we all know and love with the families playing for the chance to win single, double and of course, ‘big money’, as well as the added bonus of winning additional prizes along the way.

This weekend is a Celebrity special as the family of TV presenter Rachel Riley and her husband and former Strictly star Pasha Kovalev take on the family of footballing legend Chris Kamara for a chance to win a cash prize for their chosen charities

Gino said: “I am delighted that ITV asked me to be the host that is bringing back Family Fortunes to the British public, following in the footsteps of some legendary presenters.

"It’s a much beloved show in the USA, and around the world, and I cannot wait to get going and add more laughs to this format.”

Family Fortunes airs at 8PM on Sunday 15 November on ITV.

You'll be able to watch episodes online as they air or catch up after via the ITV Hub or Amazon Prime Video and ITVHub+.

Watch a first look at the episode below...