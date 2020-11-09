Antiques Road Trip is back with all-new episodes – and a new expert – on BBC One from today.

The hit factual daytime show returns for its 21st series at 4:30PM on BBC One with the first of 25 brand new episodes of treasure-hunting and profit-making.

Antiques Road Trip sees five pairs of experts heading off across the country on their own unique Road Trip adventures, competing to find the hidden gems that will make the most profit at auction.

As always, the experts will be making pit-stops at some of Britain’s most intriguing historic and cultural sites en route – with plenty of banter and friendly competition guaranteed along the way.

Joining the series for the first time is London-based antique dealer Serhat Ahmet, who will be setting off alongside Road Trip regular Christina Trevanion to see which treasures they can both discover.

Serhat Ahmet said: “I’m over the moon to be joining the Antiques Road Trip team. It was such a blast travelling across the country with true Road Trip doyenne Christina Trevanion – even if my nerves have only just recovered from the excitement of the auctions! I hope viewers have as much fun watching our adventures as we did taking part in them.”

The other pairs of experts competing across the series are:

James Braxton and Charles Hanson

Margie Coopier and Natasha Raskin Sharp

Philip Serrell and Tim Medhurst

Catherine Southon and Izzie Balmer

Some of the more unusual antiques discovered in the new series – which will air every weekday at 4:30PM until Friday 11 December – include an animal-shaped cocktail maker, some Georgian sugar nips, and even a chair made for the investiture of the Prince of Wales in 1969.

Christina Trevanion also attempts to make Road Trip history by trying to get her hands on the largest item the show has ever seen – but will she seal the deal?

In January, the BBC commissioned programme makers STV Studios to produce 140 new episodes of Antiques Road Trip and its celebrity sister series across two years. Celebrity Antiques Road Trip will return to BBC Two in early 2021.

You can watch episodes on BBC One and and BBC iPlayer.