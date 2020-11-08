Rolling In It with Stephen Mulhern gets second series on ITV

Stephen Mulhern's ITV game show Rolling In It is set to return for a second series.

The format involves contestants teaming up with celebrities to compete in a game of chance with big money prizes to be won.

The pairs must answer general knowledge questions in order to win coins which they then roll down a moving conveyor belt towards slots worth varying sums of money.

If the coins make it in to these slots, they will bank the money - but there is also a 'bankrupt' slot, meaning they could lose everything, and a 'steal' slot, allowing one duo to take another's jackpot.

One pair will make it through to the final round where one coin determines whether or not the contestant goes home 'rolling in it', winning a huge cash prize.

Host Stephen said: “I thoroughly enjoyed making this series. I am delighted that the viewers loved it as much as I did and that we will get the chance to do it all again.

“I can’t wait to get started.”

News of the recommission was first reported by The Sun newspaper.

Apply for Rolling In It

Applications for the second series of Rolling In It are open now.

You can register your interest to take part online here.