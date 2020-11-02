Channel 4 is making a documentary exploring the life of Caroline Flack

Channel 4 has announced a one-off documentary exploring the life of Caroline Flack.

TV host Caroline was best known for her roles fronting shows such as Love Island and winning Strictly Come Dancing.

Tragically, she passed away earlier this year at the age of 40.

Channel 4 says its hour-long show will be an "emotional, intimate and candid documentary celebrating Caroline’s life and legacy" with tributes from family and friends.

They add that the programme "will hear from those closest to Caroline, delving beyond the headlines to reveal the woman behind the public persona, as well as exploring the pressures that fame, mental health, press and social media had on Caroline throughout her life."

Lee McMurray, Commissioning Editor at Channel 4, said: “After working closely with Caroline throughout 2019, we agreed to make a film with her that would tell her story and reveal what it’s like to live in the glare of such intense scrutiny.

"Sadly, that film will never be made.

"We hope this project will be a testament to Caroline’s character, work and legacy, and we’re deeply grateful to her family and friends for their involvement.”

Becky Cadman, Commissioning Editor at Channel 4, added: “This film is about and for Caroline.

"A sister, daughter, friend and one of the most successful TV presenters in the country. She openly and honestly shared her struggles with fame and how it impacted her mental health.

"A rollercoaster life told through the memories of the people who knew her best, Caroline’s family and friends, we hope this will be a fitting tribute to her.”

Executive producer Dov Freedman said: “Caroline was a hugely talented star and we hope this film will honour the commitment we made to her, by telling her story frankly and honestly.”

The film will be directed by BAFTA winner Charlie Russell whose credits include Terry Pratchett: Choosing to Die, Chris Packham: Asperger’s & Me (both BBC2) and, in collaboration with Dov, The Trouble with Dad (Channel 4), charting David Baddiel’s attempts to care for his father who has a rare form of dementia.

Curious Films will make the documentary having previously produced Charlotte Church: My Family & Me (Channel 4), Squad Goals (BBC3) and the upcoming Being Frank: The Frank Gardner Story (BBC2).

Picture: ITV