Family Fortunes sees a surprise proposal in this weekend's episode.

Family Fortunes continues its new series on ITV this Sunday, with the revamp series hosted by Gino D’Acampo.

Advertisements

As always, two families will go head to head as they try to name the most popular answer to survey-based questions posed to 100 people, with a chance to win a cash prize.

This week the Davies family from The Wirral take on the Russell family from Oxford, for a chance to win the £30,000 jackpot.

But along the way, there's a surprise in store.

During one of the rounds, contestant Liam takes partner Nadine by surprise by leading her to the centre of the stage and telling her: "I love you so much, you've been in my life for four years now. I have never loved anybody more in my life. I'd love it if you could marry me."

And fortunately she said yes!

Meanwhile, Gino quips: "If you have a boy for a first child, Gino! Only Gino!"

Family Fortunes continues at 8PM on ITV Sunday, 1 November.

The new Family Fortunes keeps the classic features of the original we all know and love with the families playing for the chance to win single, double and of course, ‘big money’, as well as the added bonus of winning additional prizes along the way.

You'll be able to watch episodes online as they air or catch up after via the ITV Hub.

You can also catch up on past episodes of the new series with Amazon Prime Video and ITVHub+.