BBC One's hit comedy Ghosts will return for a third series in 2021.

The show follows a cash-strapped young couple who inherit a grand country house, only to find it is both falling apart and teeming with the ghosts of former inhabitants.

After a first outing in 2019 a second season and Christmas special aired last year.

Now a third series is on its way, starting on 9 August at 8:30PM on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

A teaser for the opening episode shares: "When a historical documentary team comes to film at Button House, Alison and the ghosts are shocked to discover that the assassination plot they are investigating involved one of their own.

"Meanwhile, Mike - always on the lookout for free publicity - begs Alison to accept the offer of a television interview about the old house. The only hitch is that Alison is terrified of speaking on camera. Luckily, Thomas is there to coach her in the art of speechmaking. What could possibly go wrong?"

For now, you can watch the full first two seasons online via the BBC iPlayer.

The cast of Ghosts features Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe who play couple Alison and Mike Cooper.

They're joined by Mathew Baynton as Thomas, Simon Farnaby as Julian, Martha Howe-Douglas as Fanny, Jim Howick as Pat, Laurence 'Larry' Rickard as Robin & Humphreys head, Ben Willbond as the Captain, Lolly Adefope as Kitty and Katy Wix as Mary.

Season 2 found Alison and Mike trying to find a semi-harmonious routine with the ghostly housemates of Button House.

The ghosts found a way to make their new situation work for them, while the couple were working towards a new money-making venture to fund their perpetual renovations.

