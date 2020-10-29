Ghosts series 3 confirmed with Christmas special in 2020

BBC One's hit comedy Ghosts will return for a 2020 Christmas special ahead of a third series.

The show follows a cash-strapped young couple who inherit a grand country house, only to find it is both falling apart and teeming with the ghosts of former inhabitants,

Advertisements

After a first outing in 2019 a second season recently aired on BBC One.

The BBC have now confirmed a third season to air following a Christmas special which will broadcast this festive season.

Exact air dates for the new episodes are to be confirmed.

For now, you can watch the full first two seasons online via the BBC iPlayer.

The cast of Ghosts features Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe who play couple Alison and Mike Cooper.

They're joined by Mathew Baynton as Thomas, Simon Farnaby as Julian, Martha Howe-Douglas as Fanny, Jim Howick as Pat, Laurence 'Larry' Rickard as Robin & Humphreys head, Ben Willbond as the Captain, Lolly Adefope as Kitty and Katy Wix as Mary.

Season 2 found Alison and Mike trying to find a semi-harmonious routine with the ghostly housemates of Button House.

The ghosts found a way to make their new situation work for them, while the couple were working towards a new money-making venture to fund their perpetual renovations.

Picture: BBC