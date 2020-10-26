The Sister cast, episodes and spoilers from new ITV drama with Russell Tovey

New TV drama The Sister arrives this week on ITV - here's all you need to know.

First announced under the name Because The Night last year, the new four-part series comes from Luther creator, Neil Cross and is inspired by his novel Burial.

Russell Tovey stars as well meaning but directionless Nathan, a man trying to escape his past. Nathan has a terrible secret he’s long prayed would stay buried and for which he's long worked hard to make recompense.

Almost a decade into his new and devoted married life, Nathan is rocked to the core when an unwelcome face from the past, turns up on his doorstep with shocking news.

Watch The Sister on TV and online

The Sisters will start on Monday 26 October at 9PM on ITV. The series has four, hour-long episodes.

New episodes will continue to air nightly at 9PM all this week over four consecutive nights through to Thursday 29 October.

As well as watching on TV you can watch online via the ITV Hub.

The Sister Cast

The cast of The Sister features:

Nathan - Russell Tovey

Bob - Bertie Carvel

Elise - Simone Ashley

Holly - Amrita Acharia

Jacki - Nina Toussaint-White

June - Amanda Root

Graham - Paul Bazely

Russell Tovey said the show would "challenge me as an actor more than I’ve ever been challenged before."

He added: "As a web of lies, that he thought was dead and buried, comes back to haunt Nathan, he sinks deeper and deeper into the horror of the event that happened ten years ago. I cannot wait to start filming and join this amazing team and cast "

The Sister episodes

Episode 1 - October 26

Nathan seems to have it all — a loving wife, a beautiful home and a solid, if unexciting, career. But Nathan has never been able to forget the worst night of his life: a party that led to the sudden, shocking death of a young woman… the sister of the woman who is now his wife. Only he and Bob, an eccentric old acquaintance, know what really happened — and they’ve resolved to keep it that way. Until one rainy evening, years later, when Bob appears at Nathan’s door with terrifying news. They’re digging up the woods.

Episode 2 - October 27

As Nathan worries about the threat posed by Bob, we learn more about young Nathan and Holly’s tentative courtship and how this relationship gave both their lives new meaning. It hasn’t been perfect: there have been struggles and disappointments — and the dark shadow of Holly’s sister’s disappearance hangs over them all. But they’re grateful for what they have. Nathan worries as Bob becomes increasingly unhinged, unpredictable, and terrifying. Bob is determined at all costs to recover and lay to rest what they buried in the woods. Will Nathan agree to his plan?

Meanwhile, a surprising connection between past and present is revealed. Jacki, Holly’s stalwart best friend, was also a detective investigating Elise’s disappearance. She even interviewed Nathan and Bob as witnesses. Will she threaten Bob’s carefully laid plans?

Episode 3 - October 28

As Nathan and Bob grimly dig up the woods, the truth about the night that changed everything is finally revealed, and how the mystery of her disappearance continues to haunt everyone involved. When Holly confides in her best friend Detective Jacki Hadley about Bob’s reappearance, the truth niggles at Jacki… Will she connect the dots?

Just when Nathan hopes he has finally turned the page, Bob has another twist of the knife. Now he must decide once and for all what he will do to keep the secret.

Episode 4 - October 29

As Nathan confronts Bob, we’re given a final poignant glimpse into what he is fighting for. A peek into the deep intimacy that binds Nathan and Holly: how they both mourn Elise — the sister Holly believes is to be lost and Nathan knows is to be gone — and the comfort their love gives both them and their nearest and dearest.

Meanwhile, Jacki comes to a bold decision and determines for Holly’s sake to pursue the truth about what happened that night.

The truth is devastating. When Bob’s true intentions are revealed, Nathan finally fights back with everything in his arsenal. How far is he prepared to go?

The Sister airs on ITV at 9PM, Monday October 26 - Thursday October 29.

Picture: ITV