Emily Atack has shared all on her upcoming ITV2 comedy series.

The Emily Atack Show will see the Inbetweeners actress and I'm A Celebrity star taking to the stage to perform stand up and present themed sketches.

The 6 part series will start on Wednesday, November 4 at 10PM on ITV2. Each episode covers a different theme, including Dating, Going Out, Friends, Family, Image and Adulting.

Each show topic will allow Emily to not only have real fun with her comedy but also explore her own life experiences and showcase her loveable, unfiltered self.

Emily Atack. Picture: ©Inter Talent Group

In the first episode of the new series, Emily will be looking at the perils and pitfalls of dating, offering some hilariously honest insights and anecdotal scenarios as she explores the many, many rituals that we all face when attempting the dating game.

Emily said of the show: "I want to create and write a sketch show that gives snap shots into the weird and hilarious world of everyday life as a young (ish) person.

"I can guarantee whatever age you are you will relate in some way! It’s a dream come true, since I was a child this is the kind of television I’ve wanted to make and be part of. I can’t quite believe it.”

Speaking to The Sun newspaper about what to expect from the series, Emily said no topics were off limits.

"Discussing one-night stands shouldn’t be such a terrible thing as a woman," she said of the show.“Blokes are allowed to talk about them until they’re blue in the face so I’m just, like, whatever.

Emily Atack. Picture: ©Inter Talent Group

“It’s part of being single, it’s part of your dating life. Sometimes one-night stands can be a great thing, sometimes they’re a disaster and I think everyone can relate to that.”

Emily echoed the comments in a chat with the Daily Mirror: “It will be quite alarming for people at first to see a blonde girl with boobs on stage talking about sex, but why not?”

She added: “I’m saying we’re allowed to talk about that stuff, too. That’s the flag I’m flying at the moment.”

