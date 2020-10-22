BBC and ITV go head to head in University Challenge for Children in Need

Stars from the BBC and ITV will face off in a University Challenge special for BBC Children in Need.

Journalist and broadcaster, Kirsty Wark will host the one-off episode as she's joined by a host of famous faces from the BBC and ITV, who will compete against each other in separate teams.

Advertisements

Team BBC is led by comedian Dara Ó Briain with celebrity guests Anita Rani, Dane Baptiste and Steve Pemberton.

Team ITV will be helmed by actress Fay Ripley and consists of celebrity guests Charlene White, Iain Stirling and Joel Dommett.

Both are ready to give it their all for BBC Children in Need, but which celebrity team will have the knowledge to finish top of the class?

Host Kirsty Wark said: “Hosting University Challenge was the best fun to be had while raising money to give every child who needs it some hope and some care.”

Dara Ó Briain, Team BBC Captain, added: “It's been a dream of mine to be humiliated on University Challenge and now, it's come true!”

Fay Ripley, Team ITV Captain, commented: “To have the chance to take part in this University Challenge for BBC Children in Need Special and to be a Team Captain for ITV is an honour. BBC Children in Need is a renowned charity and University Challenge is a show I have watched and enjoyed for many years so this is a brilliant experience!”

Advertisements

University Challenge for BBC Children in Need will air on November 13 as part of the 2020 Children in Need telethon.

Viewers can make donations throughout the show by visiting bbc.co.uk/pudsey.