Big Fat Quiz Of The Year 2020 air date and line up from new special

Big Fat Quiz Of The Year 2020 is coming to Channel 4 - here's when it's on TV and who's on the line up.

The Big Fat Quiz Of The Year will be the first of two Big Fat Quiz specials to air this festive period on Channel 4.

In the now traditional yearly special, Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2020 sees Jimmy Carr return to celebrate the dawn of another year.

He puts a panel of top celebrity teams to the test as he presents his big, fat and fiendishly difficult quiz.

Taking part for this year are James Acaster, Stacey Solomon, David Mitchell, Maya Jama, Richard Ayoade and Joe Lycet.

As always, Jimmy will be ably assisted by a panel of top celebrity teams and a series of superstar question setters including Mitchell Brook Primary School, Charles Dance and Jon Snow.

A teaser reads: "To which song did Donald Trump show off his dance moves this year? What unique present did Kanye give Kim for her birthday? What term was coined to sum up Harry and Meghan's move Stateside? And what did Vogue describe as being 2020's 'most erotically charged prop'?

"All of these questions and many more will be answered in the biggest, fattest quiz of the year. Question master Jimmy Carr is joined by a panel of celebrity quizzers as they compete to find out who remembers the most about the past 12 months."

The Big Fat Quiz Of The Year will air Boxing Day, Saturday December 26, at 9:05PM on Channel 4.

You'll be able to watch the episode online for free via the All4 player.