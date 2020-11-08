2020 MTV EMAs are on their way - here's how to watch, who's hosting who's performing.

The 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards take place on November 8.

Due to the current pandemic, the awards will be filmed in a variety of locations across Europe.

How to watch the MTV EMAs online

The MTV EMAs 2020 start with a special pre-show at 7PM on MTV before the awards start at 8PM UK time.

You can watch the MTV EMAs live online via MTVEMA.com here.

You can also watch MTV UK live via NOW TV or the MTV UK Play app.

The awards will also be repeated later tonight at 10PM on Channel 5.

2020 EMAs host

Little Mix – consisting of Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall – are to host the show.

They said: "What an honour! To present the MTV EMA’s is a dream, it’s such a special event.

"We’ve always loved watching the spectacular performances and seeing who everyone has voted to win. This year we’ll also be performing our new single Sweet Melody, our second EMA performance. The show will go on and we can’t wait."

Due to illness, Jesy will miss the show.

Who's performing at the EMAs?

Alongside Little Mix, who will be singing their new single Sweet Melody, a number of other guest performers have been announced.

Confirmed to be performing are Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, Maluma, Doja Cat and David Guetta.

They're joined by Zara Larsson, DaBaby, Tate McRae, Jack Harlow, Karol G and YUNGBLUD.

MTV EMAs 2020 nominations

Best Video

Billie Eilish – everything i wanted

Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion

DJ Khaled – POPSTAR ft Drake starring Justin Bieber

Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Taylor Swift – The Man

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Best Artist

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Miley Cyrus

The Weeknd

Best Song

BTS – Dynamite

DaBaby – Rockstar ft Roddy Ricch

Dua Lipa – Don't Start Now

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Roddy Ricch – The Box

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Best Collaboration

BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez – Ice Cream

Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion

DaBaby – Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch

Justin Bieber – Intentions ft Quavo

Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Sam Smith, Demi Lovato – I'm Ready

Best Pop

BTS

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Little Mix

Best Group

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

BTS

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

Best New

BENEE

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

YUNGBLUD

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Best Latin

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Karol G

Maluma

Ozuna

Best Rock

Coldplay

Green Day

Liam Gallagher

Pearl Jam

Tame Impala

The Killers

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B

DaBaby

Drake

Eminem

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Kygo

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

Best Alternative

blackbear

FKA twigs

Hayley Williams

Machine Gun Kelly

The 1975

twenty one pilots

Video for Good

Anderson .Paak – Lockdown

David Guetta & Sia – Let's love

Demi Lovato - I Love Me

H.E.R. – I Can't Breathe

Jorja Smith – By Any Means

Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

Best Push

AJ Mitchell

Ashnikko

BENEE

Brockhampton

Conan Gray

Doja Cat

Georgia

Jack Harlow

Lil Tecca

Tate McRae

Wallows

YUNGBLUD

Best Virtual Live

BTS – Bang Bang Con: The Live

J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience

Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World

Little Mix – UNCancelled

Maluma – Papi Juancho Live

Post Malone - Nirvana Tribute