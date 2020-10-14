Sheridan Smith is to star in brand new drama No Return on ITV.

The four-part series, written by Danny Brocklehurst and produced by Red Production, is described as a "gripping event drama" by the channel.

The show follows Kathy, played by Sheridan Smith, and her husband Martin when an idyllic family holiday to Turkey turns into a living nightmare after they are left desperately fighting for their 16 year old son’s freedom after he’s accused of a serious crime.

Sheridan Smith said: “I’m such a big fan of Danny Brocklehurst and Red Production, they make incredible dramas. I was thrilled to be asked to play Kathy in this exciting production and to be at ITV again.

"Can’t wait to start filming on this thrilling, complex story about family finding their way through a terrifying situation.”

A full synopsis of the series shares: "Looking forward to an all-inclusive luxury break to enjoy the sun and sea with the family, Kathy and Martin, their son Noah and younger daughter Jess are blissfully unaware of the horrific ordeal about to unfold.

"The holiday is a chance to unwind and for Kathy and Martin to spend some much-needed family time. Until unsuspecting Noah accepts a seemingly innocent invitation to a beach party from a fellow holidaymaker, Rosie, who is staying at the same hotel, and Kathy and Martin’s world spectacularly falls apart.

"An arrest, an expensive and alien legal system, looming media coverage and resistance from fellow holidaymakers to come to their aid leaves the distraught parents fighting for Noah’s freedom when ironically he should be at school sitting his latest exams.

"With themes of parental love, guilt, grievances, and the issues around consent for teenagers, No Return has been commissioned for ITV by Head of Drama Polly Hill."

No Return will be produced by executive producer, Nicola Shindler and Richard Fee (The Stranger, Safe). Hannah Quinn (The Stranger, Safe) will direct the series.

Further casting and an air date are be announced.

ITV’s Head of Drama, Polly Hill said: “This is a brilliant script about a family who are out of their depth, in a legal system they don’t understand, trying to save their son.

"Danny finds such emotional truth in the characters and their nightmare holiday, that it’s utterly compelling from start to finish. I’m delighted to be working with Danny and Nicola again, on what promises to be a very special drama for ITV.”

Photo credit: Andy Hughes

