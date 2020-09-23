The Wall series 2 start date confirmed as Danny Dyer game show returns

The Wall is back on BBC One soon with its brand new series.

Hosted by EastEnders star Danny Dyer and voiced by TV legend Angela Rippon, The Wall is the ultimate combination of strategy, knowledge and luck.

The Wall was first shown in the USA on NBC in 2016 before the debut UK series last year.

Now Danny Dyer is back with a second series starting on Saturday, October 3 at 9:15PM on BBC One.

Danny Dyer said of series 2: “I can’t believe we’re doing another series of The Wall. I can’t wait to get stuck back in and meet these new contestants and hopefully make them very rich. Drop 'em!”

In The Wall if contestants can answer the questions and play the right game they could leave with a fortune.

The BBC tease: "Wildly unpredictable with heart-stopping jeopardy, the audience can expect colossal wins and heartbreaking losses. This game show really can change people’s lives in an instant."

In the first episode, sisters Nichola and Paula from County Antrim face questions and big decisions as they bid to win money for their family’s future. After the sudden loss of their dad last year the sisters are closer than ever and determined to win big to make a dream holiday happen. But with a show with so many twists and turns anything could happen...

Series 2 of The Wall will start on October 3 on BBC One at 9:15PM.

Episodes will also be available to watch online and catch up on BBC iPlayer.