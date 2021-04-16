Who's on Have I Got News For You tonight? Host and panel for latest episode

Have I Got News For You returns to TV tonight - here's who's on the show.

Series 61 of the panel show is currently airing Friday nights.

Each week sees a guest host join Ian Hislop and Paul Merton to dissect the week's news with two guest panellists.

Who's on Have I Got News For You tonight?

Tonight's episode (Friday, 16 April) sees Adrian Dunbar as the week's guest host.

Comedian Katherine Ryan and Sunday Times journalist Tim Shipman join team captains Paul Merton and Ian Hislop as they delve into the news.

Have I Got News for You airs at 9PM on BBC One.

Watch Have I Got News For You online

The new series airs on TV on Friday nights on BBC One, with the extended repeats, Have I Got A Bit More News For You, airing on BBC Two on Monday nights.

You can stream and watch episodes online for free via the BBC iPlayer.

First starting in 1990, HIGNFY has been part of UK TV schedules for more than 30 years with over 500 episodes to date.

The show originally aired on BBC Two for a decade before moving to BBC One in 2000.

The series was hosted by Angus Deayton up until 2002. Since then a different guest host has been in charge each week.

Episodes see two guests join Ian Hislop and Paul Merton as they're quizzed on questions related to the week's biggest new stories. Regular rounds include 'The Odd One Out' where teams must identify what links three of four people, objects or pictures, and 'Fill In The Blanks' where the panel must find the missing words in newspaper headlines.

A special documentary, Have I Got 30 Years for You recently aired on BBC One which is available on the BBC iPlayer now.

The special relives some of the most memorable and controversial moments from three decades of the topical news quiz, with contributions from Ian Hislop, Paul Merton, Gary Lineker, Alexander Armstrong, Camilla Long, Richard Ayoade, and Victoria Coren Mitchell.

