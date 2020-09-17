Blankety Blank set for a revival with Bradley Walsh tipped to host

Blankety Blank set for a revival on BBC One, it's been reported.

Blankety Blank has previously been hosted by series regulars Terry Wogan, Les Dawson and Lily Savage.

There was also a previous one-off revival in 2016 on ITV, hosted by David Walliams.

Now The Sun newspaper reports that another reboot is in the works by the BBC.

Bradley Walsh is said to be the favourite to host with Paddy McGuinness and Rylan Clark-Neal also considered for the role.

"Blankety Blank was massive for the BBC and revisiting it seemed like a great idea in the current climate," a source told the tabloid.

They revealed: "A pilot is being filmed later this year and if it’s a success, it’ll go on to become a new series.

“Everyone is confident it’ll be a hit and it’s a perfect fit for Saturday night."

The insider added: “Plans are still being worked on and the presenter has yet to be set in stone, as well as who’ll make up the first celebrity panel but it’s all very exciting.

"There is a hunger for fun, family programming and nostalgia seems to be a winner every time.”

Blankety Blank originally aired over 250 episodes between 1979 and 2002.

The aim of the game is for two contestants to compete head to head to match the answers of celebrity panellists on 'fill in the blank' statements. The winner goes through to the much-loved Supermatch game.