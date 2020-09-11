Spitting Image release date confirmed as series debuts on BritBox

Spitting Image will make its premiere on streaming service BritBox this October.

It was confirmed earlier in 2020 that the show, which originally ran for a total of 18 series between 1984 and 1996, would be making a return.

Spitting Image will arrive on BritBox in the UK on Saturday, October 3 and then continue with new episodes weekly for 10 weeks.

Described as "ab iconic, uncompromising, fast-turnaround and uniquely British satirical take on global events", Spitting Image's original co-creator Roger Law returns to head up the show’s creative team, while multi-award-winner Jeff Westbrook (The Simpsons, Futurama) is the Showrunner, leading the writing team.

Over 100 puppets have already been developed by socially distanced teams of artists ready for launch, including: Adele, Angela Merkel, Baby Yoda, Barack Obama, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Boris Johnson, Boris Baby, The Johnson Dog, Brad Pitt, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Chrissy Teigen, Cristiano Ronaldo, Dominic Cummings, Dominic Raab and Donald Trump.

Further famous faces to feature include Dwayne Johnson, Ed Sheeran, Elon Musk, Elton John, Emmanuel Macron, Greta Thunberg, Grimes, Gwyneth Paltrow, Harry Styles, Idris Elba, Ivanka Trump, Jacinda Ardern, James Corden, Jeff Bezos, Joe Biden, Jürgen Klopp, Kanye West, Keir Starmer, Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton, Mark Zuckerberg, Matt Hancock and Meghan Duchess of Sussex.

They're joined by Melania Trump, Michael Gove, Michelle Obama, Narendra Modi, Oprah Winfrey, Piers Morgan, The Pope, Prince Andrew, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Prince William, Priti Patel, The Queen, Richard Branson, Rishi Sunak, RuPaul, Taylor Swift, Tiger Woods, Tyson Fury, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, all falling under the show’s legendary gaze.

Meanwhile, a next generation of satirical writers and voice artists are working with established talent to drive a new wave of ‘public service satire’.

Roger Law said: “Everything the team have done on the new Spitting Image shows, the caricatures, puppets and satirical gags have all been done in the public interest, as Boris might say ‘Pro bono publico’. It’s time to come off furlough! The people have spoken and the puppets are oven ready.

"We’re going to take back control from the likes of Boris, Cummings, Trump, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. There will be tongue-lashings from our weather girl; Greta Thunberg, you'll be knocked out by Tyson Fury and dazzled and amazed by Beyoncé and Herr Jürgen Klopp.

"This time Spitting Image is going global so we will be making world beating trade deals with North Korea and Belarus and if Gavin Williamson and Dominic Cummings finally get the sack, Spitting Image will give them a job. We have always employed strange people and I’m sure Dom, in particular, will be a great asset; he seems to dislike the establishment just as much as we do. And the message for the Keir Starmer’s and Michel Barnier’s is… Let’s get BritBox done.”

Spitting Image is BritBox's debut original