Brave New World start date and trailer as new series comes to Sky & NOW TV

Brave New World is the new Sky original series coming to TV and online in October.

Based on Aldous Huxley’s groundbreaking 1932 novel, Brave New World imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself.

Advertisements

All episodes will be available from 2 October on Sky One and streaming service NOW TV.

The series features an all-star cast including Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Jessica Brown Findlay (Downton Abbey), Harry Lloyd (Game of Thrones), Kylie Bunbury (When They See Us), Nina Sosanya (Killing Eve), Joseph Morgan (The Originals), Sen Mitsuji (Origin), Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) and Demi Moore (Ghost).

A synopsis of the show shares: "As citizens of New London, Bernard Marx (Harry Lloyd) and Lenina Crowne (Jessica Brown Findlay) have only ever known a rigid social order, a perfect pharmaceutical called Soma, and a culture of instant gratification and ubiquitous sex.

"Curious to explore life beyond the strictures of their society, the two New Worlders embark on a vacation to the Savage Lands, where they become embroiled in a harrowing and violent rebellion. Bernard and Lenina are rescued by John the Savage (Alden Ehrenreich), who escapes with them back to New London.

"John’s arrival in the New World soon threatens to disrupt its utopian harmony, leaving Bernard and Lenina to grapple with the repercussions. The three become entwined in a fraught relationship that awakens them to the dangers of their own conditioning."