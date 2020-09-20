Tipping Point: Lucky Stars is on its way back to TV with brand new episodes.

Hosted by Ben Shephard, the teatime game show is back on Sunday nights for a brand new celebrity series.

A raft of new famous faces will be taking on the iconic Tipping Point machine, filled with counters worth thousands of pounds in a game of knowledge, skill and tactics, for the chance of winning up to £20,000 for their chosen charity.

Who's on Tipping Point: Lucky Stars tonight?

In tonight's episode (September 20) host Ben Shepard welcomes football legend Michael Owen, Strictly host Tess Daly and funny man Hal Cruttenden.

Next week (September 27) stars comedy favourite Joe Lycett, Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton and legendary cricket commentator Henry 'Blowers' Blofeld

Episode 1 (September 13) featured comedy legend Paul Merton, TV star Sally Linsday and Made in Chelsea's Jamie Laing.

Details on further episodes of the new 2020 series are to be confirmed.

Watch Tipping Point: Lucky Stars on TV and online

Tipping Point: Lucky Stars currently airs weekly on Saturday nights on ITV at 7PM.

As well as watch on TV you can watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

The new series will have twelve episodes.

Apply to be on Tipping Point

If you want to take part in the show yourself, applications to be a contestant on Tipping Point are currently open.

ITV say: "Tipping Point is returning for a 11th series and we are on the lookout for contestants. We are searching for outgoing people who want the chance to win thousands of pounds by using a combination of skill and judgement to master the machine.?

You must be 18 or over in order to apply. To submit yourself, fill out on the form online here.

Picture: ITV