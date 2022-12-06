Vera new episodes confirmed as Brenda Blethyn returns to her iconic role

Here’s all you need to know about the new series of Vera on ITV.

Brenda Blethyn will reprise her title role in six feature length episodes of award-winning drama Vera in 2023.

The new instalments will include the remaining two episodes from series eleven and four episodes from series twelve.

VERA XI. EPISODE 4. Pictured: BRENDA BLETHYN as DCI Vera Stanhope, KENNY DOUGHTY as DS Aiden Healy,RILEY JONES as DC Mark Edwards and JON MORRISON as DS Kenny Lockhart. © ITV

The new series of Vera will begin on ITV1 in January 2023 with an exact start date to be confirmed.

As always, the six self-contained crime stories will be inspired by the best-selling novels and characters created by acclaimed crime writer Ann Cleeves, who received the Diamond Dagger Award at the Crime Writer’s Association in 2017 for a lifetime achievement for sustained excellence.

Alongside Blethyn as Vera, the cast will see Kenny Doughty return as Detective Sergeant Aiden Healy, a strong and reliable partner to DCI Stanhope.

Completing Vera’s team is Jon Morrison who plays DC Kenny Lockhart, Riley Jones who plays DC Mark Edwards and Ibinabo Jack as DC Jacqueline Williams. Paul Kaye returns for three of the new episodes as Pathologist Dr. Malcolm Donahue whilst Sarah Kameela Impey is introduced and joins the production as Pathologist Dr. Paula Bennett for the remainder of series twelve.

ITV’s Drama Commissioner Huw Kennair Jones said: “Vera is one of ITV Drama’s most loved series so we’re delighted it’s returning to production.

“We can’t wait to welcome the brilliant Brenda Blethyn and the rest of the cast back on to our screens for what promises to be an exceptional series eleven.”

Watch Vera online

You can currently catch up with the most recent episodes of Vera on the ITV Hub here to watch online for free.

Meanwhile all ten past series, plus the first episodes of series 11, are available from BritBox (subscription required).

Boxsets of the series are also available on DVD here.

