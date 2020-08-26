The Third Day air date and trailer for new Sky original drama

Sky has unveiled a first look at its new original drama The Third Day.

Starring Jude Law and Naomie Harris, The Third Day is told over three, stand-alone but interconnected stories, not only on screen but also in an innovative as live epic theatrical event.

Gripping, psychological thriller The Third Day will air on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW TV on Tuesday 15th September.

You can watch a first trailer below...

Sky teaser "Set on an alluring and mysterious British island, this six-part visceral drama opens with ‘Summer’ directed by Marc Munden. Told over three episodes, will see Sam (Law) inexplicably drawn into the island’s ritualistic way of life.

"As the lines between fact and fantasy blur, Sam finds himself immersed in an emotional quest which puts him at odds with the islanders and begins to threaten their way of life.

"Following ‘Summer’, viewers will be immersed in the world of The Third Day through a theatrical live event – ‘Autumn’ - to be broadcast as live on Sky Arts and online.

"Featuring members of The Third Day cast including Jude Law and Katherine Waterstone, viewers will follow the events of a single day in a cinematic broadcast that invites viewers deeper into world of The Third Day. It is created by theatrical innovators Punchdrunk and co- directed by founder and artistic director of Punchdrunk Felix Barrett and Marc Munden.

"Naomie Harris stars in a further three episodes – ‘Winter’, directed by Philippa Lowthorpe - which concludes The Third Day. In her quest to seek the truth, Helen’s (Harris) arrival on the island finds her and her family caught between the island’s deeply entrenched, splintered forces, which precipitates a fractious battle to decide its fate."

The three episodes of Summer will begin weekly from the 15th September on Sky Atlantic. Autumn, the theatrical live event, will broadcast on 3rd October on Sky Arts and online.

The three episodes of Winter will then begin weekly on 6th October on Sky Atlantic. All of The Third Day will also be available through NOW TV.