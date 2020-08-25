Inspector Morse cast from The Remorseful Day episode

Inspector Morse is back on ITV tonight with a rerun of a classic episode - who's on the cast of The Remorseful Day?
Based on the crime novels written by Colin Dexter, Inspector Morse follows the cases investigated by Detective Chief Inspector Endeavour Morse and his partner Detective Sergeant Robert Lewis.
Airing again ahead of ITV's Britain's Favourite TV Detective special, The Remorseful Day originally aired in 2010. You can watch and catch up with the recently aired episodes online via the ITV Hub.
Inspector Morse cast
Leading the cast are John Thaw as Chief Inspector Morse and Kevin Whately as Detective Sergeant Lewis with James Grout as Chief Superintendent Strange and Claire Holman - Dr. Laura Hobson
Appearing in the cast of The Remorseful Day episode are:
Meg Davies - Yvonne Harrison
Eddie Webber - Harry Repp
Anna Wilson-Jones - Sandra Harrison
Paul Freeman - Frank Harrison
James Benson - Paddy Flynn
T. P. McKenna - Professor Sir Lionel Phelps
Helen Pearson - Debbie Repp
Jesse Birdsall - John Barron
Aidan J. David - Roy Holmes
Colin Spaull - Pub landlord Chas
Simon Hepworth - Simon Harrison
Barbara Lott - Mrs. Bayley
Annette Ekblom - Mrs. Liz Holmes
Sharon Maiden - Linda Barron
Alisa Bosschaert - Josie Flynn
Inspector Morse spoilers
John Thaw and Kevin Whately make their farewell appearance as Britain’s favourite detective duo in the dramatisation of Colin Dexter’s final novel, which is the 33rd Inspector Morse film.
The year-long investigation into the murder of Yvonne Harrison in a quiet Cotswold village is sparked into life with the promise of new evidence.
With Morse due back on full duties, what exactly is the state of his health? And how will he react to Lewis leading the revitalised investigation?
Inspector Morse airs on ITV.
Episodes are available to catch up on ITV Hub.