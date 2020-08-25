Inspector Morse cast from The Remorseful Day episode

Inspector Morse is back on ITV tonight with a rerun of a classic episode - who's on the cast of The Remorseful Day?

Based on the crime novels written by Colin Dexter, Inspector Morse follows the cases investigated by Detective Chief Inspector Endeavour Morse and his partner Detective Sergeant Robert Lewis.

Airing again ahead of ITV's Britain's Favourite TV Detective special, The Remorseful Day originally aired in 2010. You can watch and catch up with the recently aired episodes online via the ITV Hub.

Inspector Morse cast

Leading the cast are John Thaw as Chief Inspector Morse and Kevin Whately as Detective Sergeant Lewis with James Grout as Chief Superintendent Strange and Claire Holman - Dr. Laura Hobson

Appearing in the cast of The Remorseful Day episode are:

Meg Davies - Yvonne Harrison

Eddie Webber - Harry Repp

Anna Wilson-Jones - Sandra Harrison

Paul Freeman - Frank Harrison

James Benson - Paddy Flynn

T. P. McKenna - Professor Sir Lionel Phelps

Helen Pearson - Debbie Repp

Jesse Birdsall - John Barron

Aidan J. David - Roy Holmes

Colin Spaull - Pub landlord Chas

Simon Hepworth - Simon Harrison

Barbara Lott - Mrs. Bayley

Annette Ekblom - Mrs. Liz Holmes

Sharon Maiden - Linda Barron

Alisa Bosschaert - Josie Flynn

Inspector Morse spoilers

John Thaw and Kevin Whately make their farewell appearance as Britain’s favourite detective duo in the dramatisation of Colin Dexter’s final novel, which is the 33rd Inspector Morse film.

The year-long investigation into the murder of Yvonne Harrison in a quiet Cotswold village is sparked into life with the promise of new evidence.

With Morse due back on full duties, what exactly is the state of his health? And how will he react to Lewis leading the revitalised investigation?

Inspector Morse airs on ITV.

Episodes are available to catch up on ITV Hub.