The Soccer Aid 2020 line up of celebrities and players has been confirmed ahead of tonight's match.

The world’s biggest charity football match will be broadcast live on ITV and STV this evening and, for the first time ever, will be played behind closed doors at Old Trafford.

The date for the 2020 Soccer Aid match has been confirmed for Sunday, September 6 at 6:30PM on ITV and online via the ITV Hub.

Soccer Aid 2020 line up of players

ENGLAND

1. David James (GK)

3. Ashley Cole

6. Wes Brown

18. Gareth Barry

11. Joe Cole

9. Andrew Cole

11. Emile Heskey

10. Michael Owen

17. Katie Chapman

10. Kelly Smith

14. Liv Cooke

14. Alfie Allen (GK)

11. Olly Murs ©

7. Danny Jones

5. Mark Wright

999. Lee Mack

16. Tom Davis

44. Joel Dommett

15. Joe Wicks

8. John Bishop

14. Marvin Humes

5. Paddy McGuinness

77. Yung Filly

21. Chunkz

14. James Bay

MANAGEMENT

Sam Allardyce

Wayne Rooney

Robbie Williams

Bradley Walsh

David Seaman (GK Coach)

SOCCER AID WORLD XI

1. Shay Given (GK)

3. Patrice Evra

5. Mikael Silvestre

4. Claude Makelele

5. Michael Essien

42. Yaya Toure

24. Darren Fletcher

10. Robbie Keane

10. Julie Fleeting

7. Lianne Sanderson

96. Chelcee Grimes

23. Ore Oduba (GK)

9. Kem Cetinay

19. Mo Gilligan

10. Jason Manford

98. Iain Stirling

16. Santan Dave

4. Roman Kemp

9. Jeremy Lynch

11. Billy Wingrove

7. Serge Pizzorno

13. Dermot Kennedy

14. Locksmith

MANAGEMENT

Harry Redknapp

Bryan Robson

Vic Bettinelli (GK Coach)

Meanwhile Dermot O'Leary will host the live show with Kirsty Gallagher returning as pitch side reporter They'll be joined by pundits Alex Scott, Maya Jama, Omid Djalili and John Bishop/Jason Manford (half each).

Since 2006, Soccer Aid for Unicef has raised over £38m to help give children all over the world a childhood full of play.

This year, for the first-time in the match’s history, the UK government and Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance, will both match public donations to SoccerAid for Unicef, meaning every £1 donated becomes £3 – up to £3 million – until 6 Oct 2020.