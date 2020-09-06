The Soccer Aid 2020 line up of celebrities and players has been confirmed ahead of tonight's match.
The world’s biggest charity football match will be broadcast live on ITV and STV this evening and, for the first time ever, will be played behind closed doors at Old Trafford.
The date for the 2020 Soccer Aid match has been confirmed for Sunday, September 6 at 6:30PM on ITV and online via the ITV Hub.
Soccer Aid 2020 line up of players
ENGLAND
1. David James (GK)
3. Ashley Cole
6. Wes Brown
18. Gareth Barry
11. Joe Cole
9. Andrew Cole
11. Emile Heskey
10. Michael Owen
17. Katie Chapman
10. Kelly Smith
14. Liv Cooke
14. Alfie Allen (GK)
11. Olly Murs ©
7. Danny Jones
5. Mark Wright
999. Lee Mack
16. Tom Davis
44. Joel Dommett
15. Joe Wicks
8. John Bishop
14. Marvin Humes
5. Paddy McGuinness
77. Yung Filly
21. Chunkz
14. James Bay
MANAGEMENT
Sam Allardyce
Wayne Rooney
Robbie Williams
Bradley Walsh
David Seaman (GK Coach)
SOCCER AID WORLD XI
1. Shay Given (GK)
3. Patrice Evra
5. Mikael Silvestre
4. Claude Makelele
5. Michael Essien
42. Yaya Toure
24. Darren Fletcher
10. Robbie Keane
10. Julie Fleeting
7. Lianne Sanderson
96. Chelcee Grimes
23. Ore Oduba (GK)
9. Kem Cetinay
19. Mo Gilligan
10. Jason Manford
98. Iain Stirling
16. Santan Dave
4. Roman Kemp
9. Jeremy Lynch
11. Billy Wingrove
7. Serge Pizzorno
13. Dermot Kennedy
14. Locksmith
MANAGEMENT
Harry Redknapp
Bryan Robson
Vic Bettinelli (GK Coach)
Meanwhile Dermot O'Leary will host the live show with Kirsty Gallagher returning as pitch side reporter They'll be joined by pundits Alex Scott, Maya Jama, Omid Djalili and John Bishop/Jason Manford (half each).
Since 2006, Soccer Aid for Unicef has raised over £38m to help give children all over the world a childhood full of play.
This year, for the first-time in the match’s history, the UK government and Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance, will both match public donations to SoccerAid for Unicef, meaning every £1 donated becomes £3 – up to £3 million – until 6 Oct 2020.