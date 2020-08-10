The Syndicate cast revealed for series 4 of BBC One drama

The Syndicate is returning for a fourth series and the cast has been confirmed.

The BBC One show made its debut in 2012 and last aired in 2015. Each stand-alone series follows a different winning lottery syndicate.

Series 4 of The Syndicate will run for six episodes and air on BBC One, with a start date to be confirmed.

The Syndicate cast

The cast for season 4 features Neil Morrissey (Line Of Duty, Unforgotten, Good Karma Hospital); Emily Head (The Inbetweeners, Emmerdale); Taj Atwal (Line Of Duty, In The Club); Katherine Rose Morley (Thirteen, Last Tango In Halifax); Kieran Urquhart (The North Water, Vera) and introducing Liberty Hobbs (Grey’s Anatomy) in her UK debut.

Further cast includes: British YouTuber Joe Sugg (Waitress, Shaun The Sheep: Farmageddon) in his TV acting debut; Mark Benton (Shakespeare & Hathaway, The Halcyon); Gaynor Faye (Calendar Girls, Emmerdale); Katie McGlynn (Coronation Street, Waterloo Road); James Cartwright (Downton Abbey The Movie, The Archers), Kym Marsh (Your Money And Your Life, Coronation Street), Andrew Dunn (Dinnerladies, Coronation Street) and Lorraine Bruce (The Syndicate, White Gold).

As for the plot, the BBC share: "When the owners of Woodvale Kennels announce they are selling the business to a large corporate chain, the staff are devastated to realise they may well be out of a job. This is disastrous news for Keeley (Katherine Rose Morley), Jake (Kieran Urquhart), Roxy (Taj Atwal), Gemma (Liberty Hobbs) and Colette (Emily Head) who all depend on their pay to get them from one month to the next.

"As the staff’s future is thrown into question the weekly lottery looks like the only lifeline to gambling addict Keeley. So when she checks the ticket with local newsagent Frank (Neil Morrissey) and the machine goes off she is ecstatic! But is everything as it seems and will our syndicate get what’s rightfully theirs? Set between Yorkshire and Monaco, we see our kennel workers spend every last penny they own to see justice done."

Creator and writer said: “Lockdown has been a roller-coaster of emotions for all of us. I was devastated not to be able to begin shooting the new Syndicate. All the scripts were written and we were four days away from principal photography but now we’re ready for the stage and I couldn’t be more excited. We’ve got a loyal, star-studded cast and a talented crew, who have waited patiently in the wings.

"The BBC - Piers Wenger and Gaynor Holmes especially - have been utterly brilliant, supporting us all the way. This series is a brand-new story about a syndicate of low paid kennel workers who think they’ve won the lottery but have been robbed of their ticket. The chase to confront the culprit takes us to the wealthy French Riviera where the young syndicate find themselves well out of their depth.”

Gaynor Holmes, Executive Producer for the BBC, added: “We are so thrilled to have The Syndicate return to BBC One for a fourth series. Kay has written yet another brilliantly entertaining story and we can’t wait to see the fabulous cast bring it to life.”