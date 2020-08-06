Channel 4 goes Inside Missguided in new documentary series

Channel 4 is to delve into the world of online fashion retailer as it goes Inside Missguided in a new documentary series.

The four part series will launch on Wednesday, August 12 at 10PM.

Advertisements

Nitin Passi, the company’s owner, saw his Manchester-based company go from zero turnover to over 200 million a year. But after eight years of enormous success, Missguided lost £26 million in 2017/2018.

The series will follow the brand as they double down their efforts and attempt a glitzy comeback – spending more than ever before to bring the business back to glory in 2019.

Opening marquee stores, sealing multi-million-pound collaboration deals with A-List celebrities and continuing to do battle with its fashion house rivals.

Alongside owner Nitin, the show focusses on a group of female employees from designers to campaign managers, viewers will get an insight into what it's really like to work in fast-paced fashion business.

Nitin is joined by Head of Brand Eleanore Montgomery, Senior Creative & Campaign Manager Treasure Evans, Head of Design Zee Alawneh and Designer Rohini Sood.

Inside Missguided, Wednesdays at 10PM on Channel 4 from August 12

You can watch the first trailer from the series below...